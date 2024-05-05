3 injured in rollover on I-35 near Clarks Grove

May 5—Three people were injured Friday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly lost control on Interstate 35 and rolled over near Clarks Grove.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Marialena Christine Nugent, 21, of Chanhassen; Nicole K. Cox, 21, off an unknown city in Missouri; and Brianna Alexandria Curry, 21, of an unknown city in Illinois, were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The report stated the women were riding in a 2016 Nissan Rogue northbound on Interstate 35 at the time of the crash, which took place at 3:24 p.m. near milepost 19.

The report stated all three women were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, Clarks Grove and Albert Lea fire departments and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.