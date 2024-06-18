3 injured in crash in Albert Lea

Jun. 18—Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon after two vehicles collided in the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 and Minnesota Highway 13 in western Albert Lea.

Linda Louise Crofton, 76, Matthew Christian Shuck, 21, and Rodney Alan Johnson, 76, all of Albert Lea received non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report states Crofton was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan northbound on Highway 69 with Shuck as her passenger, and Johnson was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Highway 13 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The crash occurred at 1:54 p.m.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash.

All of the occupants were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Albert Lea Fire Department and Albert Lea Police Department assisted at the scene.