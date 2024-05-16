3 injured, 1 with life-threatening injuries, after Ohio chemical explosion

Three people are hurt and one of the victims has life-threatening injuries after a chemical explosion in Ohio on Wednesday.

The explosion ripped a tanker truck in half.

Firefighters say one of the tanker trucks was being loaded when the explosion happened in Macedonia, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

Debris from the explosion scattered pieces of the truck and chemical residue.

Mayor Nick Molnar said at a news conference on Wednesday that residents are safe, and the chemical did not get into a nearby stream, WOIO reports.

“(It) is completely safe to drink the water and breathe the air,” he said. “So, I want to make sure everyone knows that we are safe in terms of that right now.”

Crews are working to clean up the debris. It’s expected to take about a week.