3 hurt after shooting in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were hurt after a shooting in downtown Tampa late Tuesday.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of Marion Street and Tyler Street around 11:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers said they found a rifle and several spent casings at the scene.

Two men with upper-body trauma and a woman with lower-body trauma later arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

Tampa police said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police said there are currently no known threats to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411 on the TampaPD app.

