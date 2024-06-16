3 hurt in multi-vehicle wreck near Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt Saturday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash in Little River, officials said.

It happened just before 2 p.m., when Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Vermillion Drive and Highway 111.

The three-vehicle wreck involved two motorcycles. Three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

The roadway reopened traffic as of 2:45 p.m.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.