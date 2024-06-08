3 hurt in multi-car wreck in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt in a Saturday morning crash in Horry County’s Burgess community, closing several lanes of traffic.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it happened about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Freewoods Road and Seagull Landing Court.

The wreck involved two vehicles and the state Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Adam Benson

