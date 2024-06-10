3 hurt after car crashes into Gaithersburg apartment building

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — First responders in Gaithersburg were at the scene of a crash on Sunday evening after a car collided with a building.

The crash happened at about 8:15 p.m. on South Frederick Avenue near West Diamond Avenue. Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS), said a car had collided with the side of a complex at the Chelsea Apartments.

Cpl. Dan Lane with the Gaithersburg Police Department said the driver was trying to park their car, but hit the gas instead of the break, striking the building.

Paramedics with MCFRS took the three passengers to the hospital with serious injuries.

