After 3 hours, the jury finds Hunter Biden guilty on all counts, concluding a trial that was steeped in addiction discussion

WILMINGTON, Del. — Hunter Biden was found guilty on all charges Tuesday related to his purchase of a Colt Cobra handgun in 2018 when he lied on a federal form about his drug use, convicting a president’s son on felony charges for the first time.

Biden was found guilty on three felony counts related to his gun purchase and possession, which prosecutors said occurred during a time when he was a crack cocaine user. The defense said the prosecutors's case was filled with insinuations and conjecture.

The government said the case was about the rule of law and Hunter Biden’s choice to purchase a firearm while using crack cocaine.

In a statement to reporters, special counsel David Weiss said the case “was about the illegal choices the defendant made while in the throes of addiction, his choice to lie on a government form when he bought a gun and the choice to then possess that gun.”

“It was these choices and the combination of guns and drugs that made his conduct dangerous,” Weiss said. The special counsel was not in court for the verdict.

It took roughly three hours of deliberation for 12 Delawareans to come to a unanimous decision on the charges. Biden had left the courthouse on Tuesday morning, quickly returning after a verdict had been handed up.

Here’s what you missed on Day 7 of Hunter Biden’s trial:

Biden found guilty

Biden entered the courtroom and took his seat at the defense table next to his lawyer. Behind him sat Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen-Biden, his close friend Kevin Morris, and friends and other family members who have been at his side in court since the trial began more than a week ago.

The defendant watched the jurors closely as they filled their seats. One stole a quick glance at the defense table before the foreman began reading the verdict.

Biden nodded slightly once the final guilty charge was read. He patted Lowell’s shoulder. Cohen-Biden, looking straight ahead, clenched her jaw.

Moments after the verdict was read, Valerie Biden-Owens, wearing dark glasses, hastily walked into the courtroom, down the center aisle, and pressed into a small space beside Cohen-Biden in the front row.

As Biden stepped away from the defense table, he embraced his wife. He betrayed no emotion as he departed the courtroom. Morris looked straight ahead as he walked out.

Assistant special counsel Derek Hines declined to comment to NBC News on the verdict but smiled.

First lady arrives

As Biden, Cohen-Biden, and their close allies huddled in the defense room, first lady Jill Biden passed by court officers who had assembled in the hallway to join her son. A few minutes later, her close aide, Anthony Bernal, stationed himself outside the room. The door opened suddenly, and out came Hunter Biden, who led the group toward the elevator, gently tapping each person on the shoulder as they filed inside. He squeezed himself in behind them.

The first lady was not in the courtroom as the verdict was read.

Prosecutors next target

Biden is set to go on trial again later this year in a felony tax case in Los Angeles where prosecutors allege he engaged in a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in income taxes over three years. Biden has pleaded not guilty. The trial could unearth new details about Biden’s business dealings, which Republicans have sought to tie to his father.

As Weiss addressed reporters in Delaware on Tuesday, he added, “No one above the law.” He closed his remarks by thanking Attorney General Merrick Garland “for providing the support necessary to fulfill our mission, ensuring that we have the independence to appropriately pursue our investigations and prosecutions.”

Weiss and his team of prosecutors are expected to go to trial against Biden in early September after the judge overseeing the case agreed to postpone the start date from June 20.

Shortly after noon, a text message from the Democratic political group Forward Blue asked supporters to “please confirm you’re voting for Joseph Robinette Biden?”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com