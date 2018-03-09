1 of 3 Hostages Killed at Veterans Home Was Pregnant, Family Says

Three female hostages at a California veterans home and the suspected shooter — a patient who had been kicked out of a treatment program at the facility — were found dead on Friday.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “active shooter situation” in the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, after a gunman infiltrated a going-away party for employees there.

The Yountville shooter was identified as 36-year-old veteran Albert Wong, a former Army rifleman, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office.

Officials said that the hostages taken by the gunman at the Yountville veterans facility were employees of Pathway Home, which provides support for veterans from post 9/11 wars. They have been identified as: Christine Loeber, 48; Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales, 29. Friends and family also revealed that Gonzales was seven months pregnant, the AP reported. She was a clinical psychologist who worked for the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

Police had attempted to contact the shooter via his cellphone and phones within veterans home, but were not able to reach him. The Napa County Sheriff’s office said more people were initially taken hostage in addition to the three who remained, but they were released by the shooter. Police have yet to determine the motive.

President Donald Trump and California Gov. Jerry Brown responded to the deaths and offered their condolences.

Earlier on Friday, a man dressed in black body armor and armed with what appeared to be an automatic weapon was reported in the Yountville area, according to the Napa Valley Register. The Napa County Sheriff’s Department had advised people stay away from the area on social media.

“I don’t know the world we live in today, I really don’t. This is a little community and we all know each other,” Elizabeth Naylor, who works as an events manager 10 miles north of the veterans home, told the Associated Press. “Napa Valley is a wonderful, beautiful place and to know this is in your background, it’s unsettling.”

The Veterans Home of California in Yountville is the largest veterans home in the United states with approximately 1,000 aged or disabled male and female veterans according to the facility’s website.