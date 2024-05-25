3 hospitalized after Pinellas Park DUI crash, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police arrested a man Saturday morning after a DUI crash injured three people, according to a release.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said at 3 a.m., a Hyundai Elantra crashed into a Jeep Wagoneer while making a U-turn at the intersection of 40th Street North and Park Boulevard.

Officers said three people in the Elantra were seriously injured — including driver Jasmine Rainey, 28.

The department said both Rainey and the Wagoneer Driver, 45-year-old Terry Antonion Thimpson-Ortega, were under the influence of alcohol.

Thimpson-Ortega was charged with three counts of driving under the influence involving serious bodily injury. Officers said Rainey’s charges are pending.

