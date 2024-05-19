3 hospitalized after gunman opens fire at Los Angeles County supermarket

Three people were hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Claremont.

The shooting happened Friday night at Super King Market located at 436 Auto Center Drive at around 5:11 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Michael Abeyta, 27, from Pomona, according to the Claremont Police Department.

Abeyta allegedly entered the grocery store with the intent to rob the business, police said. During the robbery, three adult victims were shot by the suspect.

Abeyta then fled the store before officers could arrive. The victims were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Through witness statements and surveillance videos, detectives were able to identify the suspect.

Police also found the suspect’s clothing and a handgun which were believed to be used during the robbery. The items were found hidden under a vehicle at a nearby business.

With help from an airship from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, Abeyta was spotted walking on the 100 block of Meredith Avenue where he was taken into custody.

He was arrested on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal threats of robbery. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Investigators also discovered an accomplice in the robbery, identified as Amanda Soto, 37, from Pomona.

She was arrested on charges of robbery and having an active warrant. She is being held on $125,000 bail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

