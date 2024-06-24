3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning near 104th & Wornall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people have been hospitalized after carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex in the 10450 Wornall Road on Sunday evening.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and found levels as high as 1400 parts per million.

See the latest headlines in Kansas City and across Kansas, Missouri

Three patients have been hospitalized and their condition is currently unknown. Spire is on the scene working to confirm the source.

According to KCFD’s preliminary investigations, the cause is suspected to be a boiler in the basement of the apartment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned at FOX4 News for the latest updates and information.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.