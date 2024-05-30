3 homes raided, 12 arrested in suspected drug ring in Henry County

Henry County Police found drugs, guns, and cars during a major raid on three McDonough homes.

Police said they raided three homes at the same time and arrested 12 people in a suspected crime ring.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandez was live in Henry County on Wednesday where the investigation took place.

Sergeant Sykes said five different law enforcement agencies helped get everything off of the streets back on May 17.

“It may put some sort of a dent in the drug activity in Henry County but it does let the criminals know that we’re watching and we’re being very vigilant,” he said.

They seized $210,000 in cash, cocaine, Ecstasy pills, marijuana, and guns, including an assault rifle.

“We will pull together to make sure our citizens in Henry County are safe,” said Sykes. “Drugs are everywhere no matter what county you live in, no matter what city or neighborhood you live in.”

Channel 2 Action News asked if the 12 suspects are in a gang but police aren’t saying at the moment because the suspected crime ring is still under investigation.

Police could possibly make more arrests.

