3 homes and 1 vehicle damaged from shots fired in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Three homes and one vehicle were damaged after shots were fired in a Kenwood neighborhood on Saturday, according to the Kentwood Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 48th Street and Victoria Avenue at 3:10 p.m.

An investigation revealed that three homes and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire.

No victims were found and there were no reports of any injuries.

Police said no suspects have been arrested, but, there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

The investigation is ongoing.

