3 Healthy, Easy, Homemade Soup Recipes

To steal a line from Campbell’s, soup is good food—but homemade soup is the best. In honor of National Homemade Soup Day, Consumer Reports’ test kitchen team created three simple homemade soup recipes. Sure, canned soup is more convenient, but there are a few health reasons why you might want to make your own:

• You can control the salt. Soup is one of the top 10 sources of sodium in the American diet. In just 1 cup, you can easily get about a third or more of the 2,300 mg maximum you should have in a day. For example, Campbell’s Organic Chicken Noodle has 690 mg, Pacific Organic French Onion has 720 mg, and Progresso Lentil has 810 mg. If you’re buying canned soup, look for low-, lower-, or reduced-sodium varieties.

• Some canned soups have added sugars. Check ingredients lists for cane sugar, evaporated cane juice, honey, or other forms of sugars. Sugars are usually added to “sweeter” soups, such as butternut squash, pumpkin, and tomato. Because those vegetables have natural sugars, it’s difficult to suss out how much comes from the vegetable and how much is added. And the sugars count varies. Health Valley Organic No Salt Added Butternut Squash soup contains evaporated cane juice and has 3 grams of sugars per cup. Campbell’s Homestyle Butternut Squash Bisque contains sugar and apple juice concentrate and has 11 grams.

• Cans may be lined with BPA. BPA, or bisphenol A, is a compound that may be found in the epoxy-based materials that line the inside of cans. It can leech into the foods, and studies have linked BPA exposure to reproductive abnormalities and a heightened risk of breast and prostate cancers, diabetes, and heart disease. Some companies promote their cans as BPA free, or you can buy soups and broths packaged in cartons.

Though it may not be as easy as opening a can, you can make homemade soup more convenient by cooking up a big batch and freezing it. Try these healthy homemade soup recipes to get you started.

Chicken Noodle Soup

1 chicken breast half, with skin (about ¾ pound)

¼ cup finely chopped shallots

½ cup finely diced celery

1 cup sliced carrots

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2½ cups water

½ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon marjoram

⅛ teaspoon thyme

Pinch of black pepper

3 ounces (about 2 cups) cooked wide egg noodles

Directions

1. Place chicken, skin side down, in preheated 4-quart sauce pan. Brown over medium heat for about 5 minutes to render some of the chicken fat.

2. Remove chicken and reduce heat to low. Add shallots and stir briefly (1 to 2 minutes); do not brown.

3. Return chicken to the pan and add remaining ingredients, except noodles. Bring to a boil.

4. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes, or until chicken is tender. Remove chicken and let cool. Discard bones and skin.

5. Dice chicken meat and return to pan. Add cooked noodles. Serve or refrigerate. (Bring refrigerated soup to a boil before serving.)

Makes eight 1-cup servings.

Nutrition Information: One serving contains 100 calories, 1.5 g fat, 460 mg sodium, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugars, and 11 g protein.

Note: You can modify this recipe by adding onions instead of shallots, or whole grains or your favorite pasta in place of the egg noodles. Though carrots and celery are traditional in chicken noodle soup, you can include any vegetable you like in addition to or in place of them.

Lentil and Spinach Soup

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups lentils

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

4 cups water

1 sprig (2 to 3 inches) fresh rosemary

1 package (7 ounces) baby spinach, roughly chopped

2 large tomatoes, chopped

½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is soft, about 5 minutes, stirring often.

2. Add lentils, broth, water, and rosemary sprig. Bring to a boil.

3. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.

4. Add spinach and tomatoes. Simmer 10 minutes. Remove rosemary stem. Stir in pepper. Serve or refrigerate. (Bring refrigerated soup to a boil before serving.)

Makes about ten 1-cup servings.

Nutrition Information: One serving contains 170 calories, 3.5 g fat, 180 mg sodium, 7 g fiber, 3 g sugars, and 9 g protein.