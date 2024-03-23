3 Georgians are $10,000 richer after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing

Check your tickets because three people across Georgia are waking up richer this morning!

No one took home the $977 million Mega Millions jackpot in the Friday night drawing, but at least three people still won something.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Lottery officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three tickets, including two in metro Atlanta were worth $10,000.

The tickets were sold at

BP on Tanger Blvd. in Locust Grove

QuikTrip on Buford Hwy. in Duluth

Shreeji Convenience Mart in Savannah

TRENDING STORIES:

Since no one took home the big money, the jackpot is up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.

In the meantime, you’ve got a chance to win $750 million in Saturday night’s Powerball.

You can watch BOTH drawings LIVE before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: