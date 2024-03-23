3 Georgians are $10,000 richer after Friday’s Mega Millions drawing
Check your tickets because three people across Georgia are waking up richer this morning!
No one took home the $977 million Mega Millions jackpot in the Friday night drawing, but at least three people still won something.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia Lottery officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three tickets, including two in metro Atlanta were worth $10,000.
The tickets were sold at
BP on Tanger Blvd. in Locust Grove
QuikTrip on Buford Hwy. in Duluth
Shreeji Convenience Mart in Savannah
TRENDING STORIES:
Fulton DA Fani Willis’ ex-husband says their daughter suffered because of disqualification hearings
Chick-fil-A to make changes to chicken it uses. Here’s what you can expect
Multi-state chase followed by shootout with Georgia deputies shuts down part of I-20
Since no one took home the big money, the jackpot is up to $1.1 billion for Tuesday’s drawing.
In the meantime, you’ve got a chance to win $750 million in Saturday night’s Powerball.
You can watch BOTH drawings LIVE before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: