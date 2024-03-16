3 Fresno shootings leaves 2 people dead, 6 injured over a week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In just seven days three shootings in Fresno have claimed the lives of two people and sent six others to the hospital.

The most recent was last Thursday night’s deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Fresno State on Bulldog Lane.

Lt. Paul Cervantes with the Fresno Police Department says when officers arrived they found 31-year-old Joel Rueda suffering from a gunshot wound and he died just minutes later.

“We have determined that Mr. Rueda was shot in a nearby apartment and we do not believe this is a random act of violence we do believe this individual was targeted,” said Cervantes.

He continued “We have collected some evidence that depicts he was mortally wounded we do not have any information on the suspect or the parties involved,”

At the time of that call, police were already handling another shooting investigation off of Dakota and Hughes Avenues where four people were also shot.

That shooting off of Dakota and Hughes is just a half mile from last Friday’s deadly shooting that killed 25-year-old Raymond Martinez near Dakota and Teilman Avenues,

Cervantes says he expects an arrest in the case in just a couple of days.

“I’m confident in the next few days you may hear something about the identification and apprehension for the person responsible for that murder,” said Cervantes.

Although homicides in the city are up overall violent crime is down.

“We’ve had a total of 46 shootings year to date when compared to 75 this time last year… shootings are down gang shootings are down and the overall number of people that are shot are down,” Cervantes stated.

Cervantes says the crime decrease is due to the department’s ability to solve cases and intervention programs like Advance Peace.

“We learn to love each other we learn what loves looks like and we give alternatives to settle disputes with guns,” said Aaron Foster with Advance Peace Fresno.

As of Friday Fresno has had six homicides for this year.

If you have any information on these three cases you are asked to call the police.

