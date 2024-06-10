3 freeway ramps in the Boise area will close for one night of road work this week

The Idaho Transportation Department will stage the first of three one-night interstate ramp closures Monday night to resurface damaged pavement.

ITD will conduct nighttime paving to minimize traffic impacts on all of the ramps. Each closure will begin at 8 p.m. and reopen to traffic the next morning at 5:30 a.m.

The I-84 Garrity Boulevard eastbound on-ramp (Exit 38) will close Monday night, with the westbound off-ramp set to close Tuesday night. The I-184 Connector Franklin-Milwaukee outbound ramp (Exit 1A) is scheduled to close Wednesday night.

The repairs have a life expectancy of three years, as opposed to a pothole patch that lasts up to a year.

“This not only reduces the need for frequent repairs, but also lessens the impact on drivers,” New Meadows Mechanic Randy Smith said in an ITD press release.

Traffic control measures will be in place prior to any closures.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Idaho 511 system by phone or email for updated closure information.

This is the I-184 Connector ramp near Boise Towne Square mall that will be closed Wednesday night.