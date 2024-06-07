3 Florida moms sue for right to challenge school book bans

The big story: Three Florida parents say the Florida Department of Education and the State Board of Education violated their First Amendment rights with rules that allow some but not all Floridians to seek a state review of school district decisions on book challenges.

The rule allows any parent who challenges a book to request a magistrate if the district keeps that book on the shelves. It does not permit the same for parents who object to their district’s removal of the book.

“This unfairly favors certain viewpoints and cuts out parents who disagree with that viewpoint,” said Stephana Ferrell, cofounder of Florida Freedom to Read Project. “It’s just another way we are tipping the scales in favor of censorship.”

Ferrell, an Orange County mom of two school-aged children, joined two St. Johns County parents to sue the state in federal court over its implementation of HB 1069, a controversial 2023 law that established the special magistrate process. Read the complaint here.

She said that initially, it seemed as if all parents would be placed on equal footing for access to the state review of local decisions. As rule making began, though, it became clear that parents who want to keep books in school libraries would be excluded, she continued.

Ferrell tested the process in Orange County, when she asked for a state magistrate to review her district’s removal of the book “Shut Up!” She was told the law provided only for those who disagree with the use of certain titles, not for those who disagree with no longer using the titles.

“It shouldn’t be so hard to advocate as a parent,” Ferrell said. Read more from News Service of Florida, Tallahassee Democrat, Politico Florida.

Hot topics

Charter schools: Some Pasco County parents are fighting a plan for a specialty charter high school in their community. At least one school board member is taking their side.

Finances: Madison County school district officials denied accusations that the district’s fund balance had dipped below state-required minimums, the Madison County Carrier reports.

Parental involvement: Florida education commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. told a conservative podcast that parents must get more involved in their children’s schooling to keep schools “in check” from promoting “radical ideologies,” Daily Signal reports.

School board elections: A fourth candidate has emerged to challenge incumbent Brevard County school board member Matt Susin, Florida Today reports.

School maintenance: Families at one Miami-Dade County school are upset because the school has not had regular working air conditioning, WTVJ reports.

Senior pranks: The last days of the school year often include senior pranks. At one Volusia County high school, the latest one involved toilet paper and spray paint. The Daytona Beach News-Journal takes a look at some of the district’s more memorable pranks.

Start times: Palm Beach County parents had questions and concerns about all three district proposals to shift school schedules to comply with state law, WPTV reports. Districts have until fall 2026 to make it so high schools do not begin classes before 8:30 a.m. Some Palm Beach school board members called the law “unnecessary,” WPEC reports.

Superintendents: Sarasota County superintendent Terry Connor is poised to get a contract extension from his board, the Herald-Tribune reports. • The Duval County School Board offered superintendent-select Christopher Bernier a contract for significantly less than what he requested, after members of the public objected to his proposal, WJXT reports. • Putnam County superintendent Rick Surrency has drawn a second challenger in his reelection bid, the Palatka Daily News reports.

Before you go ... Check out this 5-year-old’s mad skills. He’s from Sopchoppy, Florida.