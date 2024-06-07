3 Florida heat records broken Thursday. More may fall over weekend. See the forecast

Three Florida cities set heat records Thursday, and more records may fall before the arrival of some tropical moisture next week.

A heat advisory was issued for portions of Miami-Dade County early Friday, June 7.

By 10 a.m., the heat advisory had been expanded to include Palm Beach and Broward counties. Heat indices between 104 and 108 are likely for most of South Florida. Some areas could see a heat index of 110, according to NWS.

A heat advisory has been expanded to include Palm Beach, Broward and Palm Beach counties from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7, 2024.

Heat records set Thursday, June 6:

Winter Haven: 102

Sanford: 101

Punta Gorda: 97

AccuWeather forecasters are predicting temperatures could be 5 to 10 degrees above historical averages Friday through Sunday. The potential for record heat means an increased risk for heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

➤ Tropics watch: NHC tracking 3 tropical waves, including 1 in Caribbean

There is relief coming.

A dip in the jet stream is expected to pull some tropical moisture into Florida next week. While there is a small chance, as of now, a tropical depression could form south of Florida, the system is forecast to bring several inches of rain, with the heaviest expected in South and Central Florida.

Those areas have been suffering drought conditions.

Why is it so hot in Florida?

Record heat is forecast for portions of Florida June 7-9, 2024.

The record high temperatures being experienced across portions of Florida can be attributed to several factors, including record warm water temperatures surrounding the state, along with a dome of high pressure suppressing cooling rainfall.

"Even by Florida standards, it's hot," said Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather meteorologist. "Temperatures in the upper 90s and high dewpoints. That's some impressive heat."

What's a heat advisory? Heat advisory issued for this Florida county, with record highs expected. Here's where

Florida weather forecast: Record heat followed by rain

Precipitation forecast across Florida from June 7 through June 14, 2024.

Temperatures this week, while feeling really hot, actually have been close to normal, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

That's changing.

Starting Thursday, winds shifted to out of the south in response to a front moving toward Florida. Those winds will push temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. It's also bringing tropical moisture, which will make conditions outside feel very muggy, according to the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

Bottom line: temperatures will feel between 105 and 110 across much of the state.

By Friday, winds are expected to come out of the southwest, dumping heat gathered over land to the east coast of Florida, from the Space Coast south to Miami.

"Miami and Fort Lauderdale could break new records and the high temperature is likely to reach 95 degrees on Friday. The afternoon temperature for West Palm Beach is also forecast to beat a record established in 1998 of 94," the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network said.

Conditions won't improve over the weekend.

"On Saturday and Sunday, record temperatures will be possible across the I-4 corridor, from Tampa to Orlando, and along I-95, from Melbourne to Miami. Highs could range between 94 and 97 and with the humidity, the temperatures will feel as if they were above 105."

Up to 5 inches of rain possible across some portions of Florida next week

Rainfall forecast for June 7-8, 2024.

Numerous downpours and high rainfall are forecast from the start through the middle of the week.

"As of now, most models show the highest rainfall across southern Florida. Some areas could receive up to 5 inches between Sunday and Wednesday," the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network said.

The tropical downpours next week are expected to impact the entire Florida Peninsula and could expand across the Gulf Coast, according to AccuWeather.

Radar: Track storms using NWS radar

Could tropical depression form next week south of Florida?

Tropical outlook June 12-16, 2024.

As the jet stream dips a tropical disturbance or tropical wave is expected to moves in from the east, "it is "there is a chance a tropical depression could evolve in the zone from the northwestern Caribbean to the eastern Gulf of Mexico," AccuWeather said.

"Unusually warm waters, well above the critical threshold of about 80 degrees, and a moist environment favor development. The upcoming jet stream dip may also help to provide some low-grade spin in the zone."

Inhibiting development and any significant strengthening will be how close everything is to land.

From June 12 to 16, a zone from the northwestern Caribbean to the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico could support tropical development.

"The average date of the first named storm in the Atlantic basin is June 20, so if a storm does form, it would be several days ahead of the historical average," said AccuWeather Lead Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

"Regardless of development, there's the potential for very heavy rain across central and South Florida and portions of Cuba and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula as tropical moisture surges north," DaSilva said.

Weekend weather forecast for Pensacola, Florida Panhandle

Pensacola, Panhandle: A surface cold front is moving into the forecast area from the north Friday morning and will be dropping south across the area later today. Afternoon temperatures expected to top out in the lower 90s. High temperatures could hit could remain in lower 90s Saturday. Heat indices forecast to hit 100 to 106 Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Mobile.

Weekend weather forecast for Tallahassee, North Florida

For some locations, the next few days - June 7-10, 2024 - could be the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

Tallahassee, North Florida: A lingering cold front draped across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend Friday will provide a small focus for showers and thunderstorms. The area will likely see the hottest temperatures of season so far as temperatures climb into the upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday. While the lack of significant humidity will keep the dangerous heat away, temps will still be above average with heat indices likely in the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

Weekend weather forecast for Jacksonville, Northeast Florida

Hot temps continue today through the weekend, heat indices reaching 100-106 degrees over most of Northeast Florida June 7-9, 2024.

Jacksonville, Northeast Florida: Another hot, humid day expected Friday, with near daily record highs possible heat indices between 101 and 107. Isolated, strong storms possible across Northeast Florida. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temperatures well into the 90s possibly reaching 100 degrees in some areas Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville.

Weekend weather forecast for Florida East Coast, from Daytona Beach to Stuart

High temperatures expected to get well into the 90s June 7, 2024, with heat indices reached 100 to 107.

East Central Florida: Scattered showers and lightning storms are expected from mid to late afternoon through early evening Friday. Hotter than normal temperatures continue Friday, with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices between 102 to 107 degrees. Decreased shower and storm chances will continue this weekend, increasing once again by the early to middle part of next week.

Hot temperatures will continue into the weekend with near record highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices reaching at least 100 to 107 degrees. A moderate to major heat risk is in the outlook for much of Central Florida, with urban areas reaching an extreme risk on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

South Florida: Some scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon into the early evening. Storms may contain periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Peak indices of 104 to 108 degrees are likely for most of South Florida today while a few areas could approach 110 degrees. A heat advisory will be in effect Friday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. for areas of Miami Dade away from the coast.

Temperatures will remain hot through the weekend and into next week. Additional heat advisories or possibly excessive heat warnings may be necessary in coming days. Showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible each day, with the greatest coverage expected each afternoon over the interior, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Southwest Florida: Hot temperatures will continue Friday and into the weekend away from the coast. Max temps over the interior likely in the upper 90s each day. Widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms will be possible next week, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida heat records fall, heat advisory issued. Here's the forecast