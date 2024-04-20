3 fires break out in Prince George’s County, 1 person hurt

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said they were working on three fires throughout Saturday morning and afternoon.

The first fire happened at 7:38 a.m. in the 3500 block of Pinevale Ave. in District Heights.

Then, at 1:29 p.m., another fire broke out in the 4900 block of Heath St. in Capitol Heights.

Less than two hours later, a third fire happened in the 500 block of Castlewood Place in Largo at 3:19 p.m. One resident was taken to a hospital for evaluation of their injuries.

As of 4 p.m., all of the fires had been put out and fire investigators were at the scenes.

