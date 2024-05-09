3 finalists named for higher ed board seat

Students walk through the University of North Dakota campus in Grand Forks on March 1, 2024. (Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor)

A committee has chosen three finalists to fill an upcoming vacancy on the State Board of Higher Education.

The nominating committee on Wednesday chose Sanford Health executive Donald Campbell of Mandan, electrician Alan Goos of Fargo, and Williston bank executive Patrick Sogard as finalists from a group of 10 applicants.

State Board of Higher Education member John Warford. (Photo courtesy of North Dakota University System)

Gov. Doug Burgum will appoint the new board member to replace John Warford, who chose not to seek another four-year term on the board. Warford’s term ends June 30.

The eight-member Board of Higher Education oversees North Dakota’s 11 public colleges and universities.

Campbell, Goos and Sogard were all unanimous choices, according to a news release from the Department of Public Instruction.

Campbell is a vice president and chief human resources officer for Sanford Health. Goos is an electrician for Advanced Electrical Systems LLC of West Fargo who holds a doctorate degree in chemistry. Sogard is an attorney and chairman of American State Bank & Trust Co. of Williston.

The state constitution requires four of the nominating committee’s five members to agree on each finalist. State Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler chairs the nominating committee.

