3 females accused of stealing over $2K in items in Butler County identified

The three people accused of stealing items worth over $2,000 in Butler County have been identified.

Three females walked into a Dicks Sporting Goods store in Liberty Township on May 9 and allegedly stole several Stanley cups, according to a Butler County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

They grabbed 28 Stanley cups worth $1,160 and 10 Bogg bags totaling $860.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the three females on its Facebook page.

They also posted security camera footage of them leaving the store carrying full bags.

The sheriff’s office said in an update that the three females have been identified.

Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

