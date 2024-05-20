3 FDNY firefighters hurt battling Staten Island fire to sue NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three FDNY firefighters who were critically injured while battling a Staten Island house fire last year are expected to announce Monday that they’re suing the city.

The fire happened back in February of last year. Strong winds made fighting the four-alarm fire at the Shotwell Avenue home more difficult and it ended up spreading.

The firefighters, Lt. Bill Doody, firefighter William Guidera and firefighter Kwabena Brentuo claim a city policy that closes firehouses for annual medical exams and training left them short-handed when the blaze broke out. The closest firehouse to the fire, Ladder Company 167, was closed that day due to medical exams, their lawyers claimed.

They’re suing the city to change the policy and are also seeking $20 million in damages. The lawsuit will be announced at 10 a.m. in front of the Richmond County Supreme Court.

