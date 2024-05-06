3 family members arrested during domestic dispute in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ask any law enforcement officer and they will tell you that domestic situations are the most dangerous calls they respond to, because emotions are oftentimes high.

In some cases, victims call for police to help and that anger ends up being directed at the officers.

Due to the potential dangers, Cheatham County supervisors tell News 2 deputies spend many hours each year training and educating themselves on tactics and laws associated with domestic violence issues.

Not only is there classroom reeducation, but supervisors say deputies also use virtual simulations to run through the types of volatile scenarios they could encounter.

Law enforcement recently responded to a domestic call where they found a 30-year-old woman walking down the road carrying a young child. When a deputy pulled up, the woman appeared animated and upset.

He asked how she was doing, and the woman replied, “I just had to get away from them, they all jumped me.” The woman’s 53-year-old mother went on to tell deputies that her daughter had been using drugs, but she reportedly denied her mother’s claims.

“They are accusing me of being on drugs. I am a recovering addict, I have four years sober, you know I take Subutex, I am not on drugs,” the woman could be heard saying on the deputy’s body camera footage.

The woman then told authorities her mother and brother had attacked her, allegedly punching and choking her. Throughout the emotional call, the two deputies on scene continued to step away from the family members to confer and coordinate facts from all parties.

Deputy 1: “What he is telling me is that she is high.”

Deputy 2: “And she grabbed the baby and slapped the mom.”

Deputy 1: “Brother comes out and gets on top of her, hitting her in the face, she’s got marks on her neck.”

On body cam, while one of the deputies was interviewing all parties, the mother admitted to hitting her daughter during the height of the argument.

“I got involved. I won’t deny I got involved. I’m not going to lie. I tried to whoop her a**,” she said.

The brother also admitted to choking his sister and using an arm bar to take her to the ground while trying to break up an alleged fight between the mother and daughter.

As the deputy confers with his partner, he says, “They started swinging at each other, got her down, put her in a choke hold.”

In the end, the deputies arrested all three family members on charges that include domestic violence, aggravated domestic violence, public Intoxication, contraband in a penal institution and a day later, violation of order granting bail.

The body camera footage showed one of the deputies reminding the woman’s mother why she, too, was being arrested.

“You can’t swing on people, you know that. Appreciate you being cool with me, but you can’t swing on people all right,” the deputy said. “And the reason your son is going to jail is because you can’t choke people.”

The 30-year-old daughter went to jail on public intoxication charges. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies later found two grams of drugs on the woman while she was being booked into jail.

Jail officials tell News 2 all parties have since bonded out of jail while awaiting their days in court.

