3 face charges after Davenport chase, gunfire

Three Quad City men face felony charges after Davenport Police allege one shot at another car from a vehicle, according to court records.

(Clockwise from top left) Jamaal Gilliam, Morrio Rogers Jr. and Nyountae Thompson-Ford (Scott County Jail)

Nyountae Thompson-Ford, 22, of Rock Island faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear, first-degree criminal mischief and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon, court records show.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to the 400 block of East Locust Street for a report of a disturbance involving 40-50 people, according to arrest affidavits.

While officers were on the scene, they heard shots fired directly east of their location, affidavits show. A vehicle was seen fleeing the area and a vehicle pursuit began.

During the chase, pursuing officers allege they saw Thompson-Ford throw a gun out of the vehicle.

Thompson-Ford and his co-defendants were in the vehicle while police allege Thompson-Ford fired into another vehicle occupied by two people.

Police allege Thompson-Ford’s actions “placed the victims in immediate fear of serious injury.”

In affidavits, police allege Thompson-Ford had a gun, and its caliber and ammunition matched what police found on the scene of the shooting. “Based off the evidence on the scene, officers determined that the shooter was seated on the passenger side of the vehicle,” affidavits say.

Gunfire caused more than $10,000 in damage to the victim’s vehicle, affidavits show.

Thompson-Ford was released on bond.

Additionally, Jamaal Gilliam, 23, of Davenport, and Morrio Rogers Jr., 24, of Rock Island, each face a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear in connection with the incident. Police say they were in a vehicle when a dangerous weapon was discharged at or into another vehicle that was occupied.

“The weapon was discharged within an assembly of people,” police allege in affidavits.

Gilliam and Rogers Jr. remained in Scott County Jail on Tuesday on $25,000 bond each.

All three are set for preliminary hearings April 19 in Scott County Court.

