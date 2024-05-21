3 drown when friends attempt to save teen struggling in Florida river, deputies say

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An attempt to save a teen struggling in a southwest Florida river ended in tragedy over the weekend as all three drowned, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to NBC affiliate WBBH, a group of people who attended a church’s youth event stayed behind to swim. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office told the news station that 17-year-old Santos Tiul-Chen went into the Caloosahatchee River at W.P. Franklin Lock Park and began to struggle.

Victor Pedro-Gaspar, 19, jumped into the water to save his friend but had trouble staying afloat, Fort Myers News-Press reported.

Then 21-year-old Pedro Miguel Pascual entered the water to help the other two. However, all three victims went underwater and did not resurface.

The sheriff’s office said a fourth person got into the water to try to help the three victims. They were able to get back to shore but were later taken to a hospital.

Divers with Iona Fire and Fort Myers Shores found the three swimmers unresponsive and performed live-saving measures. However, none of them survived.

WFTX reported that the water was about 10 feet deep where the victims were swimming.

Neyda Velasquez, a friend of the victims told WBBH that two of the victims knew how to swim. She called them heroes for trying to help their friend on Saturday.

“It’s actually something heroic. They did to try to save their friend that was drowning, but it all soundly ended in tragedy, trying to save their one loved friend,” she said.

