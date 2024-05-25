3 Doerman brothers who were killed in 2023 honored with special field dedication

A special ceremony took place early Saturday to honor the lives of three brothers who died in June 2023.

It has been almost a year since Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and 3-year-old Chase Doerman were found dead in the backyard of their home on June 15, 2023.

Their father, 33-year-old Chad Doerman, was arrested and charged with their murders, according to Clermont County court records.

The community rallied together in the aftermath of the three boys’ deaths.

Among the community efforts to honor the Doerman brothers, was a plan to dedicate a place that was special to the boys - Field No. 4 at the New Richmond Youth Sports Association Ballfields.

Thus, the field was dedicated in their honor Saturday morning with a special ceremony. As part of the dedication, jersey banners of Clayton, Hunter and Chase were placed on the field’s fence.

