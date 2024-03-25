3 detained after U.S. 1 crash, armed robbery in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — At least two people are facing charges following what police called an armed robbery Sunday in Port St. Lucie that ended after a crash on U.S. 1, a police spokesperson said Monday.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Sunday at Southwest Haas Avenue and Southwest Jame Street, said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, Port St. Lucie police spokesperson. The location is near Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Paar Drive.

Mesiti said three men, at least one with an AR-style pistol, in a black Jaguar robbed a man of about $5,000 at the location.

Police issued a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for the Jaguar, which Mesiti said was found by St. Lucie County sheriff’s investigators. Sheriff’s officials tried to conduct a traffic stop less than two hours later, but the vehicle apparently crashed at U.S. 1 and Midway Road, more than 10 miles away from the reported robbery scene.

Mesiti said an AR-style pistol reported stolen out of Port St. Lucie in 2023 and more than $5,000 was recovered.

The three people in the vehicle were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce after the crash, Mesiti said. At least two face charges in connection with the robbery, he said.

