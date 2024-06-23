3 deaths confirmed as Ruidoso officials prepare to let some locals back

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the last week, wildfires have been affecting Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Tribe, prompting evacuations. On Monday, some Ruidoso residents will be allowed to return to their homes. However, there are zones that will not be accessible.

The Village of Ruidoso said there will be areas that are considered “NO ENTRY” zones as they could be crime scenes. Recovery efforts are still underway as there are people still unaccounted for.

“If you have previously reported to the EOC Phone Bank that you were unable to contact someone and have since made contact, please inform the EOC Phone Bank at 575-258-6900. This will help us update our welfare checklist and ensure accurate tracking of all residents,” states a release from the village.

Lincoln and Otero County, tribe residents can start applying for help after devastating wildfires

As of Sunday at 3:50 p.m., officials said there are three confirmed deaths, and the number could rise.

The only entry points of Ruidoso are Highway 70 east from Roswell and Highway 70 west from Tularosa/Carrizozo. The north entry point at Highway 48 will be closed.

