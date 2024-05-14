3 dead in weekend crash on SR 89 in northern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 89 that killed three people in northern Arizona on Sunday.

According to a DPS spokesperson, a pickup truck traveling northbound near Tuba City Sunday afternoon went off right onto the shoulder for an unknown reason. When the driver attempted to return to the road, the truck crashed into a vehicle with five passengers, and three were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was placed under arrest by the FBI following a DUI investigation for manslaughter.

DPS said the investigation was ongoing.

