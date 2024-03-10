3 dead in two separate Leawood crashes, including 1 pedestrian

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Leawood Police Department reports that three people died Sunday morning in two separate single-car crashes.

The first happened around 4:30 a.m., when Leawood police were called to a crash at the 135th Street and Chadwick intersection. The driver of a car ran into a 45-year-old Overland Park man, killing him at the scene, according to authorities. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

A second crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the College Boulevard and Mission Road intersection. Police say a witness, who was running on the Tomahawk Creek trail, saw a white pickup truck leave the road, crash and roll several times.

The driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Police identify them as a 29-year-old Leavenworth man and a 32-year-old man from Illinois.

Leawood detectives are investigating both of these crashes further.

