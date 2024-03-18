3 dead after state released teen from Ohio youth prison, former warden says

The Ohio Department of Youth Services released Jorenzo Phillips in November 2022 and supervised him on parole until Nov. 8, 2023. Days later, he was suspected of shooting and killing two LGBTQ people in Toledo.

The state youth prison system released a teenager on parole who later allegedly killed two people in Toledo and then himself in Cincinnati, but a former prison superintendent says the tragedies could've been avoided.

Jim Darnell, who led the Indian River youth prison near Massillon, blames the leadership of the Ohio Department of Youth Services for releasing Jorenzo Phillips on parole rather than holding him longer.

Phillips, 19, left a juvenile prison Nov. 16, 2022, and was on supervised parole until Nov. 8, 2023.

Days later, on Nov. 14, Amiri Reid and Kejuan Richardson, both 21, were found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Toledo. Reid was a Black transgender woman and her friend, Richardson, was a Black gender non-conforming gay man.

Authorities issued a warrant for Phillips' arrest in the deaths. A statewide manhunt ended Nov. 23 when Phillips died by suicide in Cincinnati.

Toledo police are still investigating the murders.

"Three young adults have lost their lives, and countless others will have to live with the sorrow of this tragedy," Darnell wrote in a letter distributed to legislators, media outlets and others.

Phillips, who landed in youth prison over a June 2018 robbery case, could've been incarcerated for a longer period but top administrators opted against holding a "special review" into his gang activity, he said.

The department declined to comment about Darnell's criticism because it has not received his letter.

Phillips ran into trouble after leaving the Department of Youth Services. In August, he faced weapons charges in Lucas County. Phillips pleaded guilty in October and sentenced to three years probation.

Ohio's youth prison system has been struggling with violent clashes, staff shortages and inhumane conditions. Four in 10 youths released from the youth prisons are incarcerated again within three years and those who don't return have a higher likelihood of dying an early death.

Some of the biggest problems facing the Department of Youth Services are at Indian River where Darnell served as superintendent. He was dismissed in February 2023 after an internal investigation criticized him for allegedly failing to properly supervise staff.

Darnell was put on leave in September 2022 − weeks before juveniles attacked a guard, took over a housing unit and later livestreamed a standoff. Those incidents took place in October 2022.

Following the November publication of an eight-month investigation from The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal and Canton Repository into youth prisons and detention centers, Ohio Gov. DeWine appointed a panel of experts to study issues and make recommendations.

