3 dead, nearly 20 injured after shooting at May Day party in Stockton, Alabama: Police

At least three people are dead and over a dozen others are injured after an altercation led to a shooting at a large party Saturday in Stockton, Alabama.

Local residents hosted a May Day event on Saturday that was attended by around 1,000 people, according to estimates from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses told the sheriff's office that the gathering was peaceful until there was an argument, which led to at least one person shooting "multiple rounds" into the crowd.

Stockton is located in southern Alabama, about 31 miles north of Mobile and 56 miles north of Gulf Shores.

A total of 18 people were shot during the incident, and three have people died, the sheriff's office said. Police have not released the names of the people who died or the conditions of the others who were shot.

Police say there may have been more than one shooter, investigation ongoing

In a release, the sheriff's office said it believes there may have been more than one shooter, and has brought in the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit.

Police have not named any current or potential suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

