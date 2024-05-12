3 dead, a dozen inured in Alabama concert shooting

Police in Baldwin County, Alabama are investigating a concert shooting that left 3 people dead and a dozen others injured. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

May 12 (UPI) -- Three people are dead and at least a dozen others injured following a late-night shooting in Alabama Saturday, authorities reported.

The incident occurred during a May Day event in Stockton, Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Investigation Division told WALA-TV. He said the victims ranged in age but were "mostly younger."

About 1,000 people were attending a concert on Bryants Landing Road near Yates Lane when gunfire erupted following an altercation, WKRG reported.

While Reid said it's not clear how many shooters there were, police have one person in custody, and remain unclear about that person's role.

Investigators continue to search for anyone who may have been involved in the incident

Some of the injured were taken to North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette and altercations broke out there after a large crowd had gathered.