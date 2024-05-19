3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Henderson, according to police.

On Sunday around 3:20 p.m., Henderson police and fire crews responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of High View Drive near Green Valley Parkway and Sunset Road.

When officers arrived, they found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

8 News Now Investigator sources said that one of the victim’s ex-boyfriend killed her, her new boyfriend, and then himself.

Henderson police said the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No additional details are available at this time. Stay with 8 News Now for updates.

