3 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at Arkansas party

Three people have died, including a suspected shooter, and five were injured after gunfire erupted at a private party in Arkansas Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Burke in Jonesboro shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, and found “multiple gunshot wound victims at the scene,” the Jonesboro Police Department said.

One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital, and four others were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles, police said.

Authorities said the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance that was carried over to a private party.

The suspected shooter died in the incident.

The suspect had allegedly wounded a female they knew, and fatally shot a female and male they knew, police said.

Three other victims were wounded but had no known connection to the suspect. A fifth wounded person later showed up at an area hospital with various wounds. It's not clear if that fifth victim knew the suspect.

Authorities did not release the identities of the victims nor a description of the wounds.

Police believe there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

