10-Year-Old Girl and 18-Year-Old Aspiring Nurse Dead After Gunman Opens Fire on Busy Toronto Street

A gunman opened fire on a busy Toronto street on Sunday night shooting to death a 10-year-old girl and 18-year-old aspiring nurse, authorities said.

The alleged gunman, identified late Monday as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, died as well, and 13 others, ranging in ages from 10 to 59, were injured, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said at a Monday news conference.

The shooting began shortly after 10 p.m. in the city’s Greektown neighborhood, Toronto police said.

Police later exchanged fire with the gunman after receiving calls about the shooting, but it’s not clear whether he was killed by police or died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Three victims underwent immediate life-saving surgery local hospital, officials said.

Five of the injured have been listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting and said they aren’t ruling out a terror attack.

“I’m looking at absolutely every single possible motive,” Saunders said during a Sunday night press conference. "I don't know why he did what he did. He won't be able to tell us because he is deceased."

Authorities are asking anyone who may have taken video or pictures of the attack to share them with investigators.

A witness told CTV that he heard about 20 shots and the sound of the weapon being reloaded repeatedly.

"And then, I saw the carnage as I ran down the street here to kind of follow the gunfire," the man said. "I saw at least four people shot.”

Victims were transported to multiple hospitals throughout the city, according to reports.

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the attacks an "unspeakable act" and said officials must confront the rising number of guns.

"Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?" he said. "I know answering questions like this won’t fully eliminate tragedies like this, but even if we can prevent one of these incidents, then in my view it is a discussion worth having and having very soon.”

My evening was nice until I heard shooting right out of my place on the danforth. So scary!! The gun violence in Toronto is crazy. pic.twitter.com/eNHLlUlp6r — n💫 (@nsxoxoii) July 23, 2018



Ontario Premier Doug Ford took to social to thank first responders for their work to treat victims.

"My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected," he tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

Store Owner Charged After Shooting Beer Thief on Surveillance Camera

'Possible Serial Killer' Arrested After Allegedly Killing 3 People in Series of Shootings: Cops

911 Call From Restaurant Shooting Captures Terrifying Aftermath: 'I Don't Want to Die'

Related Articles: