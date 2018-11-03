3 days until the midterm elections: Where things stand

A billboard up in Dallas for the U.S. 2018 midterm elections on Nov. 1 (Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters)

(Countdown above in EDT)

Key races checkup:

With President Trump and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz looking to make the 2018 midterms a referendum on immigration, Cruz’s opponent in a closely-watched Senate race in Texas, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, headed to the border to campaign confront the issue head on. (Read more)

A rematch between Republican Rep. Jason Lewis and Democrat Angie Craig in Minnesota’s 2nd House district is helping illuminate the electoral changes in the Trump era. In 2016, Lewis, a staunch conservative, won his first race against Craig, a moderate, by two points. This year, polls show Craig with a substantial lead. (Read more)

In Florida, where former President Barack Obama stumped Friday for Sen. Bill Nelson and gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, and where President Trump was returning Saturday to campaign for Gov. Rick Scott and former Rep. Ron DeSantis, early voting has good news for both parties. While the GOP has a 58,530 vote edge (based on the party affiliations of early voters) that margin is below what the party may need to defeat the Democrats at the top of the ticket after in-person voting takes place on Tuesday. (Read more)

Must-reads:

Few Americans have had a greater impact on U.S. politics than Republican billionaire donor Robert Mercer. Along with his wife, Rebekah, Mercer knows how to “fan the political flames,” and has been spending millions to impact the midterms. (Read more)

