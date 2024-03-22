3 DAs cite conflict of interest in pursuing finances charges against Trump committee

MADISON – Three county prosecutors are declining to pursue felony charges against a fundraising committee for Donald Trump and a Republican state lawmaker in an alleged scheme to evade campaign finance laws surrounding an effort to unseat one of the most powerful Republicans in Wisconsin.

The district attorneys in Chippewa, Florence and Langlade counties all cited a conflict of interest in making their decisions to not take up the charges recommended to them by the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. The commission on Friday voted to refer the same charges to prosecutors in adjacent counties instead.

The state Ethics Commission alleges Trump's Save America political action committee, GOP Rep. Janel Brandtjen, county Republican party officials and the campaign committee of Adam Steen, who ran against Vos in 2022, conspired to avoid state fundraising limits for Steen's bid to replace Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

The alleged scheme to flood donations to Steen's campaign materialized as Trump and Brandtjen pressured Vos to take illegal and impractical steps to decertify the 2020 election when President Joe Biden defeated Trump by about 20,000 votes.

Just days before the Republican primary during which Vos defeated Steen by fewer than 300 votes, Trump held a rally in Waukesha County during which he leveled condemnation at Vos and revealed to the crowd that the former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, hired by Vos to review the 2020 election, had endorsed Steen in the primary.

The commission, made up of three Republicans and three Democrats, in February referred the alleged violations to several county prosecutors, according to records obtained from the commission. Commissioners noted at the time if the prosecutors did not initiate charges within 60 days, the panel would take the referrals to another district attorney or the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

In all, the commission referred charges to Chippewa, Florence, Langlade, Racine, St. Croix, and Waukesha counties. Prosecutors in the latter three have not yet made their charging decisions. Of the prosecutors who declined to pursue charges based on a conflict of interest, two cited their participation in local Republican politics.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in February he would refer the charges back to the commission because he is a member of the party that could be charged.

"The Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office takes all potential campaign violations seriously. However, I cannot personally take any action in these matters. As both a past and present member of the Chippewa County Republican Party it would be a conflict for me to take any action regarding these allegations," Newell said in an email.

The recommended charges stem from a scheme allegedly orchestrated by Steen and a handful of county Republican parties to funnel donations to Steen's campaign above the individual limit of $1,000 to the county parties instead. County parties may give candidates unlimited amounts of donations under state law.

The commission alleges Brandtjen was one of several people providing advice to Steen's campaign, discussed the scheme with Steen and played a role in facilitating donations from Trump's PAC to the GOP parties in Chippewa, Florence and Langlade counties.

