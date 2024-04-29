3 crashes in Washington County, woman arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman believed to have caused two crashes in Cornelius before crashing off Highway 47 in Forest Grove faces three felonies and other charges in Washington County.

The woman, identified as Lisa L. Sullivan of Cornelius, was in a 2007 Dodge Charger (with the word Demon on the side) when she collided with a Ford F-150 around 5:30 p.m. near N. Adair and 10th. She took off, officials said, as 911 callers reported the reckless driver on just one rim.

Less than 10 minutes later she was involved in another crash, this time with a Mercedes, around Hwy 47 and NW Verboort, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lisa L. Sullivan of Cornelius was arrested after allegedly causing two crashes, including this one with a Ford F-150 before going over an embankment along Highway 47 in Forest Grove, April 28, 2024 (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A Forest Grove sergeant saw the Challenger and tried to pull it over, but officials said Sullivan took off. During the pursuit, speeds reached 80 mph or more, officials said. A Washington County deputy joined and used an intervention technique which caused the Challenger to go off Highway 47 near SW Anderson Road, dropping down about 25 feet into a farm field.

Sullivan, authorities said, refused to come out of the car for a few minutes, but when she did she tried to run. She didn’t get far before deputies tackled her.

The 39-year-old was taken to a hospital to be checked out. She will be booked into the Washington County Jail for 3 felonies (failing to stop during a pursuit, failing to perform the duties of a driver in an injury crash) plus two counts of fleeing and trying to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Authorities told KOIN 6 News Sullivan was not intoxicated.

The drivers of the Ford F-150 and the Mercedes suffered minor injuries and were taken by private car to a hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

