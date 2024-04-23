3 Conservative Manatee County Republicans enter race for Gregory’s Florida House seat

Three conservative Republicans have announced plans to run for the District 72 House of Representative seat being vacated by Tommy Gregory.

Gregory, who was in his second term, was recently selected to serve as the seventh president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Announcing their plans to seek the House seat are Richard Tatem, a first-term member of the Manatee County School Board, Bill Conerly, a former Manatee County Planning Commission member and Alyssa Gay, a small business owner.

Pending the finalization of Gregory’s contract, he would start leading the college as of July 1, replacing longtime leader Carol F. Probstfeld.

Gregory has not announced when he plans to step down from his seat in the Florida Legislature.

About Richard Tatem

Tatem, a retired Air Force colonel, won election to the Manatee School Board in the 2022 primary election with 50.49% of the vote, defeating former School Board Member James T. Golden and Chantal Wilford.

“It is imperative that we elect someone who will carry on his (Gregory’s) legacy of conservative leadership that has helped brand our state as the free state of Florida. After a lot of prayer, discussion with my wife, and encouragement from key supporters, I have made the decision to become a candidate for state representative and to continue that legacy,” Tatem said.

Tatem is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He had a 30-year career as an Air Force pilot, assistant professor, leadership educator and executive coach.

School Board Member Richard Tatem recently announced his candidacy for the District 72 Florida House seat.

After retiring from the Air Force, Tatem wrote the book “Interviews With The Founders: the way America is now - and the way America is supposed to be” and hosted a radio show and podcast.

On the Manatee County School Board, he has advocated for school choice and safety, parental rights and input, decentralization and classical education.

“Our nation is currently experiencing the catastrophic result of the radical, liberal agenda: mass illegal immigration, a devaluation of our money supply, and a scheme for cultural indoctrination that opposes every value fundamental to American greatness,” Tatem said in the news release.

“Running for state house is an opportunity for me to stand with Gov. DeSantis and our next president Trump to push back on that liberal agenda and to continue to empower our school boards to do the same,” he said.

About Bill Conerly

Conerly is a fifth-generation Floridian, who moved from South Florida to the Manatee County area when he was 15. After high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and became a shipboard electrician. After five years and eight months, he was honorably discharged.

After his Navy service, Conerly worked to put himself through Valencia College where he received his associates degree. In 1997, earned his bachelor’s in agricultural and biological engineering with a specialization in soil and water conservation.

In 2001, Conerly received his professional engineer’s license in civil engineering with a focus on water resources.

Bill Conerly, former Manatee County Planning Commission member, has announced his candidacy for the District 72 Florida House of Representatives seat.

He is an owner and vice president with Kimley-Horn and Associates, a husband and father of three.

“Florida is at a crossroads. We can continue to kick the can down the road, year after year, on issues like immigration, insurance and our quality of life or we can act. I am running to take quick action, just like President Trump,” Conerly said.

“The politicians in Tallahassee should be on notice: I won’t be making excuses or empty promises on insurance rates, I will be lowering them come hell or high water. Floridians can’t and shouldn’t be struggling to pay insurance premiums. That must change, starting now,” Conerly said.

“Florida needs to secure its beaches, just like Texas is securing its border with Mexico. Floridians want their local law enforcement to act, as Joe Biden’s federal government sits idly by. Giving local law enforcement the means to deport illegal aliens and cutting off funding for taxpayer programs that benefit illegals are among my top priorities,” Conerly said.

“Finally, we need an engineer in the house to help rebuild and repair our crumbling infrastructure but also reprioritize spending to get Floridians out of traffic,” Conerly said.

About Alyssa Gay

Alyssa Gay was born and raised in Manatee County. After graduating from State College of Florida, she attended the University of Florida online where she graduated summa cum laude.

Gay graduated from Leadership Manatee and has volunteered with a variety of organizations, including North River Care Pregnancy Center and Realize Bradenton.

She was a founding member and leader of Breakfast & Big Ideas, which brought together thought leaders under 40 in Bradenton as well as has served on the board of the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Alyssa Gay is seeking the District 72 Florida House of Representatives seat now held by Tommy Gregory.

She is owner of AG Creative, a local marketing firm.

“As a Manatee County native and small business owner, I understand the issues that my neighbors and I face on a daily basis. Skyrocketing prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump are forcing hardworking Floridians to make difficult choices,” Gay said in her news release announcing her candidacy.

“I’m running for Florida House District 72 to give You a voice in Tallahassee that will ask the tough questions and hold special interests accountable. I will be attacking out-of-control cost-of-living increases and the housing and insurance affordability crisis issue by issue to ensure that Florida remains the number-one place where people not only want to live, but will thrive,” she said.

“I care deeply about our community and the people who make it great. Your input in the process will be invaluable and, as your next representative, I promise to always be available to listen to your concerns. It starts with listening, but it ends with action. I’m a problem solver with a proven track record of success in business and I have been heavily involved in local community causes. From championing conservative values to prioritizing affordable housing and workforce excellence, I am dedicated to implementing constitutional, common sense policies that ensure Floridians have a bright future ahead,” Gay said.

Because each candidate is running as a Republican, they are set to face one another in the Aug. 20 primary election.