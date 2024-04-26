Suspect in custody after 3 Clint ISD schools on lockdown Friday morning

A person is in custody in connection with a lockdown at several Montana Vista area schools.The person was taken into custody Friday, April 26, after a photo of a person with a weapon was posted on social media, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ray Vaquera said.

Students and staff were in lockdown around 9:30 a.m. at Mountain View High School, East Montana Middle School and Montana Vista Elementary School, Clint ISD officials said.

Emergency medical crews responded to the school to aid any students. No injuries were reported.El Paso sheriff’s deputy ties, El Paso Constables and other law enforcement officers responded to the scene.

Parents have begun to gather at the intersection of Greg and Mark Jason drives. Law enforcement is asking parents to stay away from the area until a reunification center is created.

The reunification site for Mountain View High School students will be at the empty lot across from East Montana Middle School, 3490 N. Ascencion St.

All other schools in the area will follow the early release schedule as planned, officials said.

Red Sands Elementary School was put in a shelter-in-place as a safety precaution.

More information will be shared with parents as soon as it becomes available, district officials said.

