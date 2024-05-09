3 Children, 2 Adults in Critical Condition Following Targeted Shooting at Residence in San Antonio

The shooting took place on the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Dr., with officers finding five victims of gunshot wounds at the residence

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Three children and two adults have been left in critical condition following a shooting in San Antonio Texas on the evening of Wednesday, May 8.

County Sheriff Javier Salazar revealed at a press conference on May 8 that police responded to an alert regarding the shooting at around 7:40 pm local time.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE that the incident took place on the 6700 block of Windsor Hollow Dr. in San Antonio, with officers finding five victims with gunshot wounds at the residence.

PEOPLE also reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for further comment, but they did not immediately respond.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

“What we know at this point is about 7:40 this evening we received a call for a shooting out here with several hits,” Salazar said in the press hearing. “When deputies arrived they found that five victims had been shot, three of which are children under the age of 10.”

The sheriff added in the press release and his office confirmed again to PEOPLE in a statement that the youngest of the victims was 4 years old, while the adults were in their 20s to 30s. He later revealed in Spanish that the children were ages 4, 7 and 8, and shared that the 4-year-old was a little girl.

“All five victims were transported to SAMCI (San Antonio Military Medical Center) in pretty serious condition,” Salazar continued. "That’s the latest information I’m able to release with regard to the injuries.”

Bexar County Sheriff's Office

The officer went on to explain that they had “some leads that we’re following up on,” adding that their organized crime group was at the scene following up.

Answering reporters' questions on the scene, Salazar said that a gray car had driven near where he was standing before “two suspects got out on foot, walked around the front of the residence” and then “started shooting into the residence with long rifles.”

He also noted that there may have been 20 to 25 shots fired with all five victims being inside the residence. “I believe at least several of them were related,” he added, noting that all the people inside were injured.

The officer also said he believes the residence was the intended target, explaining, “There was some information that there was some words exchanged with somebody that we believe to be a suspect.” There was also reportedly inquiries about whether there were children inside.

“At this point, I’m working on the premise that whoever shot into the house knew that there were kids,” Salazar said. “And I’ll be honest with you if God forbid one of those children should come to pass, that charge is easily going to be upgraded to capital murder.”

Authorities were unable to determine which way the suspects took off, adding that two suspects were on the run.

“We don’t feel like this was a random shooting, the people here unfortunately knew who they were shooting at and I don’t know that anyone can necessarily take great solace in that but just knowing that this is a targeted event, the public in general doesn’t have anything to worry about out here,” Salazar said.

The sheriff's office tells PEOPLE they are continuing to conduct an investigation of the incident.

Anyone with information is advised to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.



