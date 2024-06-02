3 Chicagoland WWII veterans to commemorate 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

CHICAGO — Three Chicago area World War II veterans headed out on a trip to Normandy, France, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

WGN-TV crews met them at O’Hare as they started their journey on Saturday morning.

Among them was 99-year-old Dick Rung, of Carol Stream, who recently discussed his experience with WGN-TV.

Rung was among the soldiers to storm Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, when he was a Navy Machinist’s Mates.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Joining him on the trip was 101-year-old Jack Linyon, of Bartlett. He was an Air Force loadmaster who flew throughout the world during the war, in what were called the DC-54 Skymasters.

104-year-old Edward “Bud” Berthold, of Fox River Grove, was also headed to France. He was an Air Force pilot who flew a B-24. One of his missions was over France on D-Day.

They are among more than four dozen veterans who are flying to Normandy through the California-based Best Defense Foundation. The non-profit works with Delta Airlines to send the vets back to the battlefield.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.