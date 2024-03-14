Here are 3 cheap Mexico vacations flying out of Dallas/Fort Worth. Grab your passport

With the recent spikes in the cost of going on vacation, traveling can feel like a luxury. Mexico offers an affordable option for all-inclusive family trips. Why spend $10,000 going to Hawaii when you can say hola to Mexico for half the price?

Alyssa Maisano, a travel advisor in Fort Worth who specializes in Mexico resort vacations, recommends all-inclusive vacation packages to get the most for your money. For a standard family of five, she said a vacation including flights, and an all-inclusive resort package for five to seven nights would cost an estimated $4,500.

Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, and Costa Mujeres are the family friendly places to be. Cabo? Not so much, she said, “It’s mainly more adults going there.”

Planning a trip for your family is guaranteed to put everyone in a better mood.

“I mean [vacations] nowadays ... It’s really like a luxury — people need that though. They need a vacation, for their family, for their memories, for their mental health.”

Cancun’s crystal clear water appears turquoise against the white sand and reefs.

Hidden gems to unearth for your Mexican holiday

Masiano is an expert in planning Mexico vacations. She has a few tricks up her sleeve that she likes to call hidden gems.

Spirit’s bread-and-butter is flights to Mexico. “If you can’t get in one flight, they’re constantly going out of DFW and Spirit is always going to Cancun. The risk you take with other airlines is they never have as many, you know, flights during the day.” However keep in mind that carry-on baggage will cost you.

For Cancun, the Riviera Maya is a hotel Masiano recommends over and over.

Other tried-and-true hotel options are Riu Hotels, Sandos Resorts, Iberostar Resorts, and Grand Palladium Hotels.

All inclusive is the most affordable option.

Cruises have also been deemed to be popular among families. Maisano suggests Mexico cruises that leave from Galveston, Texas.

Three affordable Mexican vacation destinations

Cancun has been the recent family favorite. The white sand beaches are the perfect place to let your kiddos soak in the sun all day. Hotels in the hotel zone have their own stretch of the coast that houses private beaches.

You can catch Cancun on a good day year round due to the average temperature being 78 degrees. In summer, temperature rises to the 90s.

Spirit offers nonstop flights from $400- $500, considering extra cost for baggage. Dallas/Fort Worth Airport (DFW) to Cancun Airport (CUN)

Puerto Vallarta has golden yellow sand and turquoise waters. Located on the West Coast of Mexico, Puerto Vallarta is known for its Pacific ocean beaches and water sports.

Best time to visit is between April and June, when temperatures average 88 degrees.

You can find a non-stop flight around $500, from DFW to Puerto Vallarta Airport (PVR)

Connecting flights are cheaper ranging from $300-$500.

Glimpse of Isla Mujeres, Costa Mujeres’ island in the Caribbean sea, lit up by a sunset.

Lastly, Costa Mujeres is just north of Cancun with more of a jungle flair. This location is more tranquil being thirty minutes away from any nightlife. Golfing, spas, and beach days are ideal activities for the recent must-visit Mexico vacation location.

The cooler jungle-like environs is lovely with temperatures averaging 82 degrees year round.

The flights would also be to Cancun, then hotel shuttles from the airport to the hotel which takes a little under an hour.