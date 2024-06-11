3 charter schools could cost Rutherford up to $15M: 'Funding mechanism should be equitable'

Rutherford County school officials contend three public charters schools opening in August will cost the district up to $15 million.

"The issue is these charter schools are receiving funding on projected enrollment instead of prior-year enrollment like our traditional schools," said James Evans, spokesman for Rutherford County Schools.

"This discrepancy is costing the district $10 (million to) $15 million for the 2024-2025 school year. Charter schools and traditional schools are both public schools, and as such, the funding mechanism should be equitable."

The three charter schools that can operate independent of the district, however, will need tax funding to provide services for 1,340 total students based on what each expects to serve this August:

The projected enrollment expected by the three charter schools could draw from the projected 1,200 additional students, projected to attend any of Rutherford County's 50 schools with nearly 52,000 children. The fast-growing district depended on 179 portable classrooms spread among 21 overcrowded campuses.

Charter schools: America tries to figure out what to do with alternative learning initiatives

School board member sends out press release about funding issue

Rutherford County Board of Education member Frances Rosales sent out a press release recently suggesting that Schools Director James "Jimmy" Sullivan has concerns about the county being "forced to front over $11 million to charter schools due to disparities in funding compared to traditional public schools."

"This revelation has sparked calls for legislative action to rectify the funding issue," Rosales said. “The funding mechanism for charter schools is not an even playing field because we are required to budget based on the year prior enrollment numbers, while charter schools are able to budget based on projections.

“This is money that could otherwise go towards buying land and building new schools."

Rosales said she supports charter schools but worries that the funding model for all public schools is unsustainable, especially in the first year.

Frances Rosales

2 state lawmakers explain support for charter schools

State Sen. Dawn White, R-Murfreesboro, said the Tennessee government will adjust taxpayer funding requirements throughout the year based on the actual enrollment counts for the three charter schools.

"As a strong supporter of parent choice, I’m grateful that Rutherford County parents will have additional options to choose what is best for their children," said White, a former kindergarten teacher at Murfreesboro's Black Fox Elementary.

"It is important to note that school districts provide funding to charter schools on the same schedule that the districts receive the funding from the state. As such, there is no upfront payment processed to charters required under state law."

More: Rutherford Collegiate Prep officials pitch charter school to pessimistic local leaders

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, left and Dawn White Tennessee State Senator take part in the Rutherford Collegiate Prep (RCP) ground breakingceremony in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. This will be the first public charter school to be built in Rutherford County.

Charter school debate: Rutherford school board votes down charter school plan tied to Hillsdale College, approves another

State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, noted that the Tennessee General Assembly has improved public education funding, including the previous year by increasing Rutherford County Schools annual recurring allocation by $57 million and Murfreesboro City Schools annual recurring allocation by $9 million.

"In this year's budget, the state increased its funding for public education by a couple hundred million more recurring dollars," said Baum, who's also an economics professor at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

Charlie Baum

"Teachers in Rutherford County have benefited from this with pay increases," Baum said. "I understand Rutherford County administrators in central office have also received significant pay increases.

"As a legislator, I support school choice, and I have supported state funding for charter schools, as well. This doesn't hurt Rutherford County Schools, because they do not incur the expenses required to educate the students who elect to go to charter schools."

School choice: Rutherford Collegiate Prep charter school wins state approval, RCS scolded for lack of transparency

Rutherford Collegiate Prep will welcome 750 students in fall

This rendering shows what Rutherford Collegiate Prep will look like when the charter school opens for K-6 grades August 2024 at 4420 Manson Pike in west Murfreesboro.

A unanimous school board rejected the Rutherford Collegiate Academy plan in 2021, but the charter school organizers won authorization by January 2022 through an appeal in a majority 4-3 vote from the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission.

Rutherford Collegiate Prep (RCP) will open on Manson Pike adjacent to Blackman United Methodist Church. The charter school touts using a team-teaching approach in larger classrooms rather than having each teacher in separate classroom. The charter school will operate with oversight from Noble Education Initiative offices in Tennessee. NEI-TN Vice President Eve Carney provided the following statement to The Daily News Journal.

"We are proud to be a public choice option in Rutherford County," Carney said. "We are even more proud that over 1,600 Rutherford County families thought RCP could serve their family's needs and are excited to welcome over 750 of them this fall."

Carney also said the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding approved by state lawmakers requires that actual enrollment be measured twice a year by charter schools to provide public money "only for the students they educate."

Board rejects charter school: Rutherford Collegiate Prep officials pitch charter school to pessimistic local leaders

Springs Empower Academy will use Montessori method for 250 students

This rendering shows what Springs Empower Academy will look like when the charter school opens August 2024 for grades K-5 on Enon Springs Road West near Rocky Fork Road.

The majority of the Rutherford school board approved two of the charter school plans.

Springs Empower Academy won approval July 2022. The charter school will start with grades K-5 at the Smyrna Boys and Girls Club, spokeswoman Sarah Tanksley said.

"The goal is to have the new school building serving grades K-8 by August 2026 on Enon Springs Road West near Rocky Fork schools," Tanksley said.

Springs Empower Academy will use a Montessori-aligned approach that stresses hands-on individualized learning. The charter school expects to serve 800 students in the future building.

Springs Empower Academy: Rutherford school board approves its first charter school

American Classical Academy buys building to open for 340 students

This former Ingram Entertainment building is the planned location for American Classical Academy public charter school to open by August at 2 Ingram Blvd. in La Vergne.

The school board rejected the initial American Classical Academy (ACA) application July 2022 before the majority of the board approved the charter school by May 2023 in a 5-2 vote.

ACA purchased the former Ingram Entertainment building to open its charter school at 2 Ingram Blvd. off Interstate 24 in La Vergne. ACA will start with grades K-5 and expects to add a grade each year until reaching 690 students in grades K-12.

ACA board chairman Tricia Stickel said in statement emailed to The Daily News Journal that the academy is grateful for the school board's support and looks forward to working productively with district officials.

"We believe that all students should receive equal funding for their public school education − including those students enrolled in public charter schools," Stickel said.

ACA plans to use curriculum and training from Hillsdale (Michigan) College, which is a conservative Christian classical liberal arts college that operates independently of government funding.

American Classical Academy: Charter school public hearing speaker slots limited, all went to supporters

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital subscription.

Kay dates for students and parents in 2024-25 calendar

Aug. 7 (Wednesday): school year starts with abbreviated registration day

Aug. 8 (Thursday): first full-day of school

Sept. 2 (Monday): Labor Day break from school

Sept. 17 (Tuesday): Students off during teacher administrative day

Oct. 7 (Monday) through Oct. 11 (Friday): Fall Break

Oct. 22 (Tuesday): Parent teacher conferences 3-6 p.m.

Nov. 5 (Tuesday): Students off for Election Day and a teacher administrative day

Nov. 25 (Monday) through Nov. 29 (Friday): Thanksgiving break

Dec. 20 (Friday): Two-hour day for students on final day of semester

Dec. 23 (Monday) through Jan. 7 (Tuesday), 2025: Winter Break for students

Jan. 8 (Wednesday): Students return from Winter Break

Jan. 20 (Monday): Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday from school

Jan. 28 (Tuesday): Students off during teacher administrative day

Feb. 17 (Monday): Presidents' Day holiday from school

March 13 (Thursday): Students off during teacher administrative day

March 18 (Tuesday): Parent teacher conferences 3-6 p.m.

March 31 (Monday) through April 4 (Friday): Spring Break

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday break from school

May 26 (Monday): Memorial Day holiday from school

May 29 (Thursday): Students off during teacher workday

May 30 (Friday): Last abbreviated two-hour day of school year

Source: Rutherford County Schools

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Charter school funding will cost Rutherford district up to $15 million