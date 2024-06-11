3 charged in surprise attack that left boy with head injuries in Waynesboro

A Franklin County man is due in court Tuesday on charges connected to a surprise attack that left the young victim lying unconscious and unclothed in the middle of a Waynesboro street last month.

Kendill Raleigh, 18, has been in Franklin County Jail since May 31 on $500,000 bail, according to online court records. He is charged with aggravated assault and robbery, which are both felonies, and recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Two 16-year-old boys are also charged in the case, but they won't be identified due to being underage.

Waynesboro police responded to the 100 block of East North Street just after 3 p.m. May 12 for a report that a boy who appeared to be 12 to 15 years old was lying in the street, naked and bleeding from the face, according to court documents.

The person who called 911 reported multiple people "stomped him on the ground" and stole his clothes before running from the scene, police said.

Video of the incident, captured by a resident's surveillance camera, shows a surprise attack.

The three suspects hid behind bushes as the victim walked east on the sidewalk on the south side of the street. Raleigh jumped out and punched the victim, knocking him into the street. While the victim is lying on the ground, Raleigh hit him four times before kicking and stomping him approximately eight times, according to court documents.

The two other suspects each kicked the victim three times, at least; a bush blocked the view of part of one suspect's encounter.

The victim lay still and appeared to be unconscious after the strikes ceased, police said.

Raleigh then "forcefully ripped" all of the victim's clothes and shoes off, including dragging him a few feet while removing his pants and underwear, according to court documents. The victim's head "bounced" off the ground when Raleigh pulled off his hooded sweatshirt, police said.

One of other suspects came over and kicked the victim as Raleigh was removing his clothes, per police.

The victim was flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with injuries to his face and head, police said.

In a post on the department's Crimewatch page, Waynesboro police thanked the community for sharing information to help officers identify the suspects and take them into custody.

Raleigh and one of the suspects were arrested in Washington County, Md., on May 20. Court documents became available for public release upon their extradition to Pennsylvania and Raleigh's subsequent arraignment on May 31.

Raleigh's preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. June 11 in Franklin County Central Court. He will also have a preliminary hearing for a simple assault charge connected to an incident on April 9, according to court records.

