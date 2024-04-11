3 charged in Naperville Apple store crash-and-grab

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Charges have been filed in connection with a crash-and-grab burglary at an Apple store in Naperville last fall.

Police said Wednesday that 30-year-old Christie Lopez and David Fultz, and a teenage boy each face felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

The trio is accused of crashing a stolen beige Hyundai Elantra into the Apple store on Nov. 9 and then climbing inside to retrieve merchandise. When police arrived at the scene, the vehicle, which was halfway through the glass storefront, was still running.

Apple said the alleged burglars stole around $34,000 in devices.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headline

Damage to the storefront is estimated to exceed $300,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.