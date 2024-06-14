3 new car washes have recently opened in Louisville. Here's where to find them.

Louisville loves its car washes.

There are at least 110 places around Louisville where you can get your car washed, according to a count conducted by The Courier Journal in 2023.

And more are on the way.

Whistle Express, which currently has one Louisville location and three southern Indiana locations, is opening its fifth area location on Friday, June 14. The business will offer free Kona Ice slushies at the new location, 6208 New Cut Road, from 12-3 p.m.

Additionally, Whistle Express will donate $1 from each car that gets a wash this upcoming weekend to Norton Children's Hospital, up to $1,000 according to a press release.

Looking to clean up your car before your next road trip? Here are three carwashes that recently opened in Louisville.

13310 Shelbyville Road, Hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., mikescarwash.com

Mike's Car Wash

Mike's Car Wash has seven locations in the Louisville area, and this location opened in December of 2023.

Mike's Car Wash offers five different wash packages tailored to changing weather conditions, according to its website. Prices range from $11 to $29.

It also features self-serve wash bays if you wish to wash your car and self-serve vacuums.

4124 Shelbyville Road, Hours: daily, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A new Speedwash Car Wash is opening in St. Matthews.

SpeedWash Car Wash has five locations in Louisville and opened its newest store, a St. Matthews location at 4124 Shelbyville Road, on May 28.

SpeedWash offers car wash services, memberships, and car detailing, along with free self-serve vacuuming. Outside-only washes start at $9.

6208 New Cut Road, Hours: daily, 8 a.m to 8 p.m., whistleexpresscarwash.com

With more than 100 locations in nine states throughout the Midwest and Southeast, Whistle Express is opening its fifth area location, and second in Louisville, on Friday.

“There’s just something about driving around in a clean car that makes everyone feel on top of the world,” Garrison Miller, regional director at Whistle Express, said in the news release. “We believe everyone deserves those small wins, and our team is ready to deliver that feeling of victory to Fairdale drivers.”

For a limited time, a month-long membership can be purchased for $1 at the new store opening.

